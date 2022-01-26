Moscow regrets the refusal of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to combine its complaint against Kiev with the complaints of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia on the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014 as such a move would serve proper justice

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Moscow regrets the refusal of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to combine its complaint against Kiev with the complaints of the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia on the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014 as such a move would serve proper justice, Russia's Representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Mikhail Vinogradov said on Wednesday.

He expressed regret that the sides in the MH17 case had little time to present their arguments on Wednesday.

Vinogradov also called on the ECHR to reject combined complaints by Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia, which the court is examining on Wednesday, for consideration on the merits.