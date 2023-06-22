Russia Regrets Growth of Double Standards in Work of UN Human Rights Mechanisms - Diplomat

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russia regrets the growing practice of double standards by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and UN human rights mechanisms along with Western countries and believes that without respect for the sovereignty, culture and religion of each state, these mechanisms have no future, Russian diplomat Yaroslav Yeryomin said at the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

"We state with regret the growing practice of applying double standards when assessing human rights situations in different countries. Both the countries of the 'collective West' and the OHCHR and international human rights mechanisms are involved in this," Yeryomin said.

He said confrontation in the Council is growing.

"As a result, we get an escalation of confrontation in the Council, unprincipled lobbying of opportunistic geopolitical interests of individual states to the detriment of a professional discussion on various aspects of human rights issues, settling scores with undesirable states and interference in their internal affairs under the guise of concern for human rights. This discredits the Council, its mechanisms, the administration and the Western states themselves," Yeryomin said.