UrduPoint.com

Russia Regrets Growth Of Double Standards In Work Of UN Human Rights Mechanisms - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Russia Regrets Growth of Double Standards in Work of UN Human Rights Mechanisms - Diplomat

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russia regrets the growing practice of double standards by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and UN human rights mechanisms along with Western countries and believes that without respect for the sovereignty, culture and religion of each state, these mechanisms have no future, Russian diplomat Yaroslav Yeryomin said at the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

"We state with regret the growing practice of applying double standards when assessing human rights situations in different countries. Both the countries of the 'collective West' and the OHCHR and international human rights mechanisms are involved in this," Yeryomin said.

He said confrontation in the Council is growing.

"As a result, we get an escalation of confrontation in the Council, unprincipled lobbying of opportunistic geopolitical interests of individual states to the detriment of a professional discussion on various aspects of human rights issues, settling scores with undesirable states and interference in their internal affairs under the guise of concern for human rights. This discredits the Council, its mechanisms, the administration and the Western states themselves," Yeryomin said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

6 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

6 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

6 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

6 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

6 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.