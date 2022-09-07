UrduPoint.com

Russia Regrets IAEA Did Not Name Source Of Shelling At Zaporizhzhia NPP - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Russia Regrets IAEA Did Not Name Source of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia regrets that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not name the source of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"We regret that in your report on the safeguards implementation in Ukraine since April to September of this year, which appeared literally a couple of hours ago, this source of shelling is not directly named," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting. "It is important to call things by their name."

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Nuclear April September

Recent Stories

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

18 minutes ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

28 minutes ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

23 minutes ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

23 minutes ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

24 minutes ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.