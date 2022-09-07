Russia Regrets IAEA Did Not Name Source of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia regrets that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not name the source of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"We regret that in your report on the safeguards implementation in Ukraine since April to September of this year, which appeared literally a couple of hours ago, this source of shelling is not directly named," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting. "It is important to call things by their name."