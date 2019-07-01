UrduPoint.com
Russia Regrets Iran Exceeding Enriched Uranium Stockpile Limits - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:19 PM

Iran exceeding the limit for stockpile of enriched uranium is regrettable but should not be "dramatized," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Iran exceeding the limit for stockpile of enriched uranium is regrettable but should not be "dramatized," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano confirmed that Iran had exceeded the limit of 300 kilograms (661 Pounds) for enriched uranium stockpile.

"The exceeding of 300 kilograms threshold is definitely regrettable, but it should not be dramatized .

.. We call on everyone to exercise restraint. We urge the EU participants in the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] JCPOA to refrain from heating up this situation, we call on the Iranians to consider their steps very responsibly, particularly in complying with the safeguard agreement with the IAEA," Ryabkov said at a press conference at the Valdai Discussion Club.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that it was important to avoid further escalation.

