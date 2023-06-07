UrduPoint.com

Russia Regrets Its Warnings About Kakhovka Dam Destruction Were Not Heard - UN Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russia regrets that the international community did not hear its warnings last October about the potential threat that the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and dam would pose, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"We have warned the international community and UN leadership about this threat. At the end of October 2022, we circulated an official document of the UN Security Council, a note from the permanent mission on the Kiev regime's plans to destroy the Kakhovka HPP (hydroelectric power plant).

We regret that our calls to the secretary-general to do everything possible to prevent this horrifying crime were not duly heeded," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kakhovka power station suffered damage, resulting in water flowing uncontrollably downstream. The situation poses a risk of major flooding, power outages and water shortages on both sides of the Dnieper River.

