Russia Regrets Lack of Progress by Turkey on Separation of Terrorists in Idlib - Lavrov

Moscow regrets that Ankara has not yet managed to fully implement the agreement to separate terrorists from opposition forces in Syria's Idlib, and keeps proposing solutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Moscow regrets that Ankara has not yet managed to fully implement the agreement to separate terrorists from opposition forces in Syria's Idlib, and keeps proposing solutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The only way to resolve the situation in Idlib in line with [UN Security Council's] Resolution 2254 is for our Turkish colleagues to fully implement the agreements that Presidents [Vladimir] Putin and [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan reached a couple of years ago and that envision separation of normal, sane opposition forces from terrorists, first of all from Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham [banned in Russia].

This process was launched but it is far from being completed," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

"We keep discussing this with our Turkish colleagues through the military, we offer exact ways to assist agreement implementation by our Turkish partners," Lavrov added.