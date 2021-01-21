UrduPoint.com
Russia Regrets Moldovan Decision To Downgrade Status Of Russian Language - Source

Moscow deeply regrets the decision of the Moldovan Constitutional Court to downgrade the status of the Russian language, and considers it opportunistic, the Russian language will not cease to be the language of interethnic communication, an informed Russian source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Moscow deeply regrets the decision of the Moldovan Constitutional Court to downgrade the status of the Russian language, and considers it opportunistic, the Russian language will not cease to be the language of interethnic communication, an informed Russian source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Moldovan Constitutional Court declared the law on the functioning of languages, which stipulates that the Russian language in the country is the language of interethnic communication, unconstitutional.

"This really causes deep regret. It contradicts both Moldovan realities and the interests of the republic's residents. This is a political opportunistic decision. Russian will not cease to be the language of interethnic communication," the source said.

The decision "will only make life difficult for ordinary citizens of Moldova," he said.

He drew attention to the fact that 80 percent of Moldovan residents speak Russian. It is constantly used in everyday life by 20-25 percent of the, in Transnistria by 100 percent, in Chisinau by 35 percent, in Gagauzia by 50 percent, he noted

According to the source, "the decision of the Constitutional Court contradicts the European standards to which Moldova is striving so hard."

"In the EU, languages with lower percentages receive the status of official languages, for example German in Belgium, or there are three official languages in Luxembourg," source said.

