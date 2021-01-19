Russia Regrets New US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2, Plans to Finish Pipeline - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russia regrets latest US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, but intends to continue work on the project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury said it was imposing sanctions against a pipe-laying vessel, Fortuna, and the company that owns it.

"I replied to a question about that in the morning during a conference call," Peskov said, recalling his words about the increase in illegal restrictions and blunt pressure on the project on part of Washington.