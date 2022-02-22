UrduPoint.com

Russia Regrets Scholz's Statement About Halting Nord Stream 2 Certification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Russia Regrets Scholz's Statement About Halting Nord Stream 2 Certification

Russia regrets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement about halting the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia regrets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement about halting the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We regret (this statement), because we constantly said that this project has nothing to do with politics and should not have (to do anything with politics).

This is a purely economic, commercial project, which, in addition to just mutual benefit, is also intended to become such a stabilizing element for the gas market in Europe," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Nord Gas Market

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Testing f ..

Hong Kong Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Testing for Citizens, Extends Restricti ..

2 seconds ago
 US, 6 Allies Release Plan for 2031 Combined Space ..

US, 6 Allies Release Plan for 2031 Combined Space Operations Vision - Pentagon

4 seconds ago
 US stocks drop amid worries on Ukraine

US stocks drop amid worries on Ukraine

5 seconds ago
 Burkina mine death toll rises to 63

Burkina mine death toll rises to 63

7 seconds ago
 Putin's Decision to Recognize DPR, LPR Grave Breac ..

Putin's Decision to Recognize DPR, LPR Grave Breach of Law - German Chancellor

2 minutes ago
 Spain extends pandemic furlough scheme to March

Spain extends pandemic furlough scheme to March

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>