MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia regrets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement about halting the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We regret (this statement), because we constantly said that this project has nothing to do with politics and should not have (to do anything with politics).

This is a purely economic, commercial project, which, in addition to just mutual benefit, is also intended to become such a stabilizing element for the gas market in Europe," Peskov told reporters.