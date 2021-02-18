Russia Regrets Shutdown of Center for Russian Language and Culture in Krakow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russia regrets the termination of the work of the Center for Russian Language and Culture in Krakow, as Poland breaks another thread of humanitarian cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The Center for Russian Language and Culture, which was established in 2008 at the initiative of the Russkiy Mir Foundation on the basis of the Pedagogical University in Krakow, ceased to function. We regret it," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The center was an important instrument for the development of bilateral education; about 600 events were held on its platform, she recalled.

"As a result, on the initiative of the Polish side, another thread of Russian-Polish humanitarian cooperation is being cut off," Zakharova noted.