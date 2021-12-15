UrduPoint.com

Russia Regrets Switzerland's Decision On Extradition Of Klyushin To US - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:42 PM

Moscow is disappointed with Switzerland's decision to extradite Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday

"We are deeply disappointed with the verdict issued by the Swiss Federal justice department to satisfy the US request for the extradition of a Russian citizen to the United States," Zakharova told a press conference.

