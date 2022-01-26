Russia Regrets That US Considers Drawing Dividing Lines Achievement - Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russia regrets that the United States considers drawing dividing lines and containing other countries in the UN one of its achievements in the organization in 2021, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement.

The document was published in response to a press release from the US Permanent Mission to the UN dated January 20, in which the US mission presented the so-called facts about alleged restoration of American leadership in the UN in the first year of Joe Biden's presidency.

"It is regrettable that... American colleagues - in line with a sad tradition - openly call drawing dividing lines, organizing duplicative and non-inclusive events outside the UN, 'containing' other states throughout the UN system one of their main achievements in 2021," the mission said.