Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:34 PM

Russia Regrets, Understands Iran's Cancellation of Nuclear Commitments - Ambassador

Russia is not happy with Iran's decision to discontinue observing its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but can understand where it is coming from, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russia is not happy with Iran's decision to discontinue observing its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) but can understand where it is coming from, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik.

"Iran's actions [on nuclear obligations] certainly do not make us happy, but we understand perfectly well that they were of forced nature. Nevertheless, all of Iran's measures are reversible," Dzhagaryan said.

Iran has so far gotten no help from the European signatories of the nuclear deal, the Russian ambassador said, as the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (Instex) that Germany, France and the United Kingdom established in 2019 to make international trade with Iran possible without violating the US sanctions "never actually worked out."

According to Dzhagaryan, the JCPOA can still be saved if the upcoming negotiations between EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Iranian officials goes well.

The talks are scheduled to take place later in the day during Borrell's first official visit to Iran.

The nuclear deal was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew and reimpose sanctions on Tehran. A year later, Iran began steadily dropping its own nuclear commitments every 60 days unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating trade with Tehran. As no progress was made on the matter, Iran abandoned all obligations in full on January 5.

With regard to the next Astana-format trilateral summit on Syria, expected to be hosted by Iran as per the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Dzhagaryan said it was up to Tehran as a host� to come up with "concrete suggestions."

"The question should be addressed to our Iranian partners, as we are waiting, too. They [Iran] have already expressed readiness to host the summit in Iran. I am not sure whether in Tehran or another city," the ambassador said.

The first Astana-format talks were held in January 2017 in the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan, then known as Astana, with mediation of Russia, Iran and Syria. This format became the first platform to engage the Syrian government and opposition in direct negotiations. During the Astana talks in May 2017, a breakthrough agreement was reached to create four de-escalation zones in Syria.

