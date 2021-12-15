UrduPoint.com

Russia Regrets US Continues With Maximum Pressure On Iran Amid Vienna Talks - Envoy To UN

Wed 15th December 2021

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russia regrets that despite the complex negotiations in Vienna held among the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the United States continues to apply its maximum pressure policy on Iran, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"The world's attention is currently focused on the negotiations in Vienna. Our colleagues there have a very complex task ahead of them to return to the implementation of JCPOA, to the initially agreed framework," Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council on Tuesday. "It's regretful that in spite of such difficult, complex situation of the Vienna negotiations, the US continues its policy of maximum pressure on Iran."

Polyanskiy noted that Iran continues to maintain frozen some of its obligations under the JCPOA.

In order to break this "vicious cycle," the United States needs to return to the full implementation of the deal that would create the conditions for a positive reaction from Iran, the diplomat stated.

In addition, Polyanskiy said the international community, on its part, should also support the participants of the Vienna talks by showing strategic restraint and avoiding fueling tensions.

"What's really needed now is professional diplomacy. We need to give it a chance to work. Its success is in all our interests," he added.

The seventh round of the talks on Iran's nuclear program started in Vienna on November 29. The focus of the negotiations is the lifting of US sanctions on Iran, which Tehran feels is a prerequisite to reaching an agreement after the US unilateral withdrawal from the deal in 2018.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, signed by the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union, and reintroduced comprehensive sanctions  against Iran. As a result, Iran largely abandoned its own obligations under the accord.

