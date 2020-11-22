UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Regrets US Pullout From Open Skies Treaty Effective Sunday - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russia Regrets US Pullout From Open Skies Treaty Effective Sunday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Russia regrets that the United States has followed through on its decision to quit the Open Skies arms control deal and believes it to be beyond repair, a presidential spokesman was quoted as saying by Russian media on Sunday.

"We regret it and believe that the US exit from this agreement had made it unviable," Dmitry Peskov said, according to Govorit Moskva radio.

President Donald Trump announced on May 21 that the US would be exiting the Open Skies Treaty in six months. The pact allows unarmed surveillance flights over 35 participating countries, including many NATO countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his country would seek legal guarantees from US allies still committed to the pact that they would not to pass information to the US. German, French and British foreign ministries said they would adhere to the agreement.

Related Topics

NATO Russia German Trump United States May Sunday Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

1 minute ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

46 minutes ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

46 minutes ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

2 hours ago

Jafza-based companies can trade with confidence le ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.