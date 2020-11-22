Russia Regrets US Pullout From Open Skies Treaty Effective Sunday - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Russia regrets that the United States has followed through on its decision to quit the Open Skies arms control deal and believes it to be beyond repair, a presidential spokesman was quoted as saying by Russian media on Sunday.

"We regret it and believe that the US exit from this agreement had made it unviable," Dmitry Peskov said, according to Govorit Moskva radio.

President Donald Trump announced on May 21 that the US would be exiting the Open Skies Treaty in six months. The pact allows unarmed surveillance flights over 35 participating countries, including many NATO countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his country would seek legal guarantees from US allies still committed to the pact that they would not to pass information to the US. German, French and British foreign ministries said they would adhere to the agreement.