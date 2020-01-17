Russia Regrets US' Reluctance to Cooperate on Libya - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia regrets that the United States keeps rejecting constructive cooperation on the Libyan crisis settlement, but the country remains ready to keep promoting its stand, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia regrets that the United States keeps rejecting constructive cooperation on the Libyan crisis settlement, but the country remains ready to keep promoting its stand, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Moscow's and Washington's positions on many aspects of the current Libyan escalation � including its original reasons, and what and how is done in Libya � differ very much, and we do not see the US side's readiness to constructively appreciate our logic and solutions that we offer. This causes regret, but we will continue the systematic effort to communicate our logic and our approaches to the US colleagues," Ryabkov said.