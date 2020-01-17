UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Regrets US' Reluctance To Cooperate On Libya - Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:00 PM

Russia Regrets US' Reluctance to Cooperate on Libya - Ryabkov

Russia regrets that the United States keeps rejecting constructive cooperation on the Libyan crisis settlement, but the country remains ready to keep promoting its stand, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia regrets that the United States keeps rejecting constructive cooperation on the Libyan crisis settlement, but the country remains ready to keep promoting its stand, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Moscow's and Washington's positions on many aspects of the current Libyan escalation � including its original reasons, and what and how is done in Libya � differ very much, and we do not see the US side's readiness to constructively appreciate our logic and solutions that we offer. This causes regret, but we will continue the systematic effort to communicate our logic and our approaches to the US colleagues," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States Libya

Recent Stories

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 50,30 ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo shares close higher on Wall Street gains, we ..

1 minute ago

Trophy hunt of protected Alpine ibex sparks Swiss ..

1 minute ago

China registers stable employment in 2019

7 minutes ago

Fires, floods threaten Aussie critters at iconic z ..

7 minutes ago

Senate offers fateha for victims of rains, snowfal ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.