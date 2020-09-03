UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Regrets West Ignored UN Chief's Call To Lift Sanctions On Syria Amid COVID - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:37 PM

Russia Regrets West Ignored UN Chief's Call to Lift Sanctions on Syria Amid COVID - Lavrov

Moscow regrets that its Western partners have not heeded to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' calls to lift unilateral sanctions against Syria amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Moscow regrets that its Western partners have not heeded to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' calls to lift unilateral sanctions against Syria amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We have actively supported the United Nations Secretary-General's call for lifting of unilateral sanctions amid this pandemic. And we regret that our Western partners have ignored this call," Lavrov said at the beginning of his meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEWA launches a cooling truck for relief of worker ..

11 minutes ago

Kajol and Ajay decide to part ways for happiness o ..

20 minutes ago

UAE-Japan Political Consultations Commission discu ..

26 minutes ago

Arab artists boycotts Emirati-backed cultural awar ..

38 minutes ago

Armed Forces rendered countless sacrifices; make d ..

3 minutes ago

DC inaugurates one window operation at municipal c ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.