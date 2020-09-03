Moscow regrets that its Western partners have not heeded to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' calls to lift unilateral sanctions against Syria amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Moscow regrets that its Western partners have not heeded to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' calls to lift unilateral sanctions against Syria amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We have actively supported the United Nations Secretary-General's call for lifting of unilateral sanctions amid this pandemic. And we regret that our Western partners have ignored this call," Lavrov said at the beginning of his meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.