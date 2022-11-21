Russia Regrets West Ignoring DPRK Calls for US to Cease Hostile Activities-UN Deputy Envoy

Russia regrets seeing its Western partners consistently ignore North Korea's calls for the United States to cease its hostile activities and start a dialogue, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russia regrets seeing its Western partners consistently ignore North Korea's calls for the United States to cease its hostile activities and start a dialogue, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said on Monday.

"We deeply regret that our Western colleagues have consistently ignored Pyongyang's repeated calls for the US to cease its hostile activities, which would open up opportunities for dialogue," Evstigneeva said during a UNSC meeting.