MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia is disappointed over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's inaction instead of pushing for Donbas ceasefire, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Disappointment has emerged, which is caused by his inaction, for which he is personally responsible," Matviyenko said.

Moscow has expected Zelenskyy to request putting end to firing in Donbas, removing heavy military equipment from the contact line and lifting the economical blockade of the crisis-torn region, but none of these steps have been made, Matviyenko said.

She emphasized that Zelenskyy should present his road map for fulfilling the Minsk agreements.

Although Zelenskyy has groundlessly accused Russia of waging war in Donbas, Moscow will continue showing restraint, the upper house speaker stressed.

"More than anyone else, we are interested in stability in Ukraine, end of fighting and establishing of peace. It remains a brotherly people and a neighbor," Matviyenko went on to say.