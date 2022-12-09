Russia Regularly Conducts Nuclear Forces Exercises Without Hiding Anything - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the country regularly conducts exercises of nuclear forces, without hiding anything.

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the country regularly conducts exercises of nuclear forces, without hiding anything.

"We regularly conduct exercises of our nuclear forces, you see it all, we do not hide it.

We inform the US, as it should be done under our agreements. We inform our partners that we are conducting such exercises. They are also doing the same thing," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

The Russian president added that the ability to defend the country with nuclear weapons is a factor of deterrence.