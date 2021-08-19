Russia Regularly Provides Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russia has provided uninterrupted humanitarian aid for Afghanistan through international organizations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We have been providing it [aid] regularly, particularly through the United Nations World food Programme and Russia's contribution. Since 2020, the total aid has reached $3 million," Zakharova told TSN24, a local broadcaster in Russia's Tula Region.

Russia also sent Afghanistan medical equipment for combating the COVID-19 pandemic. From June-November 2020, Moscow allocated more than 1 ton of humanitarian aid, including antiseptic substances and testing kits, the spokeswoman specified.

Commenting on the current state of bilateral relations, Zakharova said that Moscow will wait until "state institutions resume work" in Afghanistan.

This past Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.