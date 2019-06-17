UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Regularly Suffers Cyberattacks, Works Hard To Protect Sensitive Areas - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:47 PM

Russia Regularly Suffers Cyberattacks, Works Hard to Protect Sensitive Areas - Kremlin

Russia regularly suffers cyberattacks but relevant domestic agencies are doing everything to protect the most important and sensitive areas, while internationally, the United States has not responded to Russia's calls for cooperation against cybercrime, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russia regularly suffers cyberattacks but relevant domestic agencies are doing everything to protect the most important and sensitive areas, while internationally, the United States has not responded to Russia's calls for cooperation against cybercrime, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"We have repeatedly said that strategically important areas of our economy have suffered and are suffering cyberattacks from abroad ... We have repeatedly said that our relevant agencies are constantly fighting this in order to ensure that our economy is not harmed, our most sensitive spots are not harmed .

.. President [Vladimir] Putin, Russia have been the ones to repeatedly try to launch international cooperation to fight cybercrime together. Unfortunately, our American colleagues have never responded to these calls," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if the Kremlin had been informed about the boost of US cyberattacks on Russia's energy sector, the spokesman said that if someone was doing it without informing US President Donald Trump, then all signs of a potential cyberwar were apparent.

