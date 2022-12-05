Russia Regularly Warns West That Direct Nuclear Powers Clash Unacceptable - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The policy of the United States and NATO towards an actual military confrontation with Russia is fraught with catastrophic consequences, and Moscow is forced to regularly send warning signals to Washington and Brussels about the unacceptability of a direct clash between nuclear powers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"In the context of the West's efforts to contain Russia, the general policy of the United States and NATO towards an actual military confrontation with us poses a serious threat. Obviously, this is fraught with a direct clash of nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences. We are forced to regularly send our warning signals on this matter. But instead of taking them seriously, the West maliciously distorts them and accuses us of using 'threat rhetoric," Lavrov said in a video message to the participants of the Moscow Conference on Nonproliferation.