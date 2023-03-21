Russia Reiterates Adherence to One-China Principle - Joint Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China principle, stressing it recognized Taiwan as an integral part of China.

"The Russian side reaffirms its commitment to the one-China principle, recognizes that Taiwan is an integral part of China, opposes Taiwan's independence in any form, and firmly supports the Chinese side's actions to protect its state sovereignty and territorial integrity," the joint statement, published by the Kremlin, read.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks during the latter's visit to Moscow.