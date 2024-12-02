Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Kremlin said Monday that it continued to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after jihadists last week wrested swathes of territory from government control.

Moscow said so after Assad spoke of the "importance" of his allies in facing a rebel offensive that saw the Syrian government lose control of Aleppo.

"We of course continue to support Bashar al-Assad and we continue contacts at the appropriate levels, we are analysing the situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, adding that Russia would draw up a "position on what is necessary to stabilise the situation".

According to monitors, Syrian and Russian aircraft staged deadly strikes in support of government forces on Sunday.