Russia Rejects Accusations Of Indiscriminate Strikes In Syria - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russia rejects all accusations of indiscriminate attacks against civilians in Syria's northwest, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the country.

"We decisively reject any accusation of indiscriminate strikes, we are not carrying out attacks on civilians," Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

Nebenzia said Russia and Turkey would not "turn a blind eye" to the terrorist activities in the region. He also said terrorists' presence in Idlib should be eliminated and stressed that the region must return to government control.

