Russia Rejects Any Scenarios Of Venezuelan Government Ousting - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:38 PM

Russia Rejects Any Scenarios of Venezuelan Government Ousting - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia regards all attempts to oust the legitimate Venezuelan government by force as totally unacceptable, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting in Caracas on Friday

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russia regards all attempts to oust the legitimate Venezuelan government by force as totally unacceptable, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting in Caracas on Friday.

"The crisis in Venezuela is a result of attempts to launch a large-scale campaign aimed at ousting the legitimate government with use of all options, as organizers of this campaign say, including use of force.

We consider such scenarios completely unacceptable," Lavrov said.

The diplomat, who spoke at the National Roundtable for peaceful dialogue between the government and moderate Venezuelan opposition, said Russia would "actively seek" international condemnation of such attempts and had already raised them with the United States and the UN Security Council.

