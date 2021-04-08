Syrian President Bashar Assad met on Thursday with a high-level Russian delegation led by Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, who reiterated Moscow's rejection of any measures thwarting attempts to restore peace in the Middle East nation, Assad's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad met on Thursday with a high-level Russian delegation led by Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, who reiterated Moscow's rejection of any measures thwarting attempts to restore peace in the middle East nation, Assad's office said.

"The Russian delegation has reaffirmed its country's firm support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, with Moscow renouncing any steps or measures that undermine the country's sovereignty and efforts aimed at ending the war on Syria and eliminating the remaining pockets of terrorists," the office said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two countries also exchanged views on issues of common concern, and reaffirmed their intention to enhance bilateral work, as well as "to make efforts in reaching solutions to the obstacles from the policies of some Western states against Syria and mitigate an impact of the unjust sanctions on the Syrian nation," the statement read.

The ongoing conflict in Syria erupted in March 2011 as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests. Initiated as an uprising demanding reforms, the conflict later grew into massive opposition riots against the Assad-led government and turned into a full-scale war between the state and armed opposition groups, including the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however, anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.