Russia Rejects Attempts to Divide Syria, Create Quasi-States Instead - Special Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russia does not accept attempts to divide the Syrian Arab Republic and create quasi-states on its territory and will continue to help Damascus achieve national and inter-religious harmony in the country, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, said on Wednesday.

"Russia is aimed at further searching for ways of the Syrian settlement in the interests of preserving the independence, unity and territorial integrity of the state. Any attempts to divide the country and create quasi-state formations, regardless of the pretexts under which such attempts are made, remain unacceptable to us," Lavrentyev said in during a roundtable, which took place in Damascus as part of the visit of the Russian interdepartmental delegation.

He stressed that the internal Syrian dialogue should take place naturally and without any external pressure.

"The Syrians themselves are able to come to an optimal solution, overcome differences on constitutional reform and, accordingly, make changes if necessary," the Russian envoy said.

"The situation cannot be allowed to overcome the line after which the existence of Syria as a unified state would be impossible. We will continue to assist the Syrian leadership in achieving national and inter-religious harmony in the country," Lavrentyev concluded.