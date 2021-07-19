UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Rejects Attempts To Interfere In Nicaragua's Domestic Affairs - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russia Rejects Attempts to Interfere in Nicaragua's Domestic Affairs - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Russia condemns all attempts to meddle in internal affairs of Nicaragua as the country is about to hold a general election, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Earlier in the month, the United States slapped visa restrictions on at least 100 Nicaraguans who are affiliated with the Latin American country's government. In June, Washington imposed sanctions on four Nicaraguan nationals, including the daughter of President Daniel Ortega.

"We stand in solidarity with Nicaragua in defending its independence, its sovereignty. We categorically reject attempts to interfere in the domestic affairs of that country, like those of any other country. We condemn the use of the so-called 'political engineering' against Nicaragua in light of the upcoming November general election," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after meeting with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada Colindres.

The top Russian diplomat went on to assert the right and ability of the Nicaraguan people to determine their own fate.

"We wish to warn those who seek to undermine the economic development of Nicaragua and other so-called undesirable countries through the 'sanctions garrote' in the hope of provoking widespread discontent. This destructive policy is not only inhumane, [but] it also creates hotbeds of regional tensions," Lavrov added.

President Ortega's Sandinista National Liberation Front has been a major political force in the country since the Sandinista Party overthrew the US-backed dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza in 1979.

In November 2018, then-President Donald Trump approved an executive order declaring that the current Nicaraguan government "constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

Related Topics

Russia Washington Trump Independence United States June November Visa 2018 Dictator All Government Top Election 2018

Recent Stories

HBL Islamic Banking becomes the first to introduce ..

1 minute ago

UAE Team Emirates wins Tour de France for 2nd cons ..

29 minutes ago

Brand Spectrum wins “Best Social Media Influence ..

33 minutes ago

Nationwide load shedding outcome of mismanagement: ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

1 hour ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.