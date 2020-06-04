(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russia rejects Berlin's accusations regarding a cyberattack on the German Parliament in 2015, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"We have already said and I will repeat again, we strongly reject the unsubstantiated claims made by Germany against Russia over the links of the Russian state agencies to the cyberattack on the German Bundestag in 2015," Zakharova told a briefing.

Zakharova called these accusations "nonsense" and "absurd."