Russia Rejects Interference In Its Domestic Affairs - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russia does not accept interference in its internal affairs and never behaves like that in regard to other countries itself, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"You know that Russia has never accepted interference in its internal affairs, it never does it itself, it categorically opposes situations when it happens.

We value cultural exchanges, we value exchanges through civil society, and so on and so forth. But not in the format of imposing those values that ... are considered illegal in our country, this also takes place," Peskov said at a briefing.

More Stories From World

