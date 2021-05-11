UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Rejects Media Allegations Of Being Behind Ransomware Attack On US Pipeline -Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:09 PM

Russia Rejects Media Allegations of Being Behind Ransomware Attack on US Pipeline -Embassy

Ussia rejects "the baseless fabrications of individual journalists" about Moscow's involvement in last week's ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline company, one of the US' largest pipeline operators, the Russian Embassy in Washington wrote on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russia rejects "the baseless fabrications of individual journalists" about Moscow's involvement in last week's ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline company, one of the US' largest pipeline operators, the Russian Embassy in Washington wrote on Tuesday.

On Monday, the FBI confirmed that DarkSide ransomware was responsible for the incident. According to media reports, the DarkSide hackers are a group of Russian cyber criminals. President Joe Biden cited intelligence data as saying that there was no evidence Russia was behind the attack, but "the actor's ransomware is in Russia."�

"The Embassy took note of the attempts of some media to accuse Russia of a cyber-attack on Colonial Pipeline. At the same time, the US authorities blame the accident on the DarkSide criminal group and do not attribute it to any particular countries. We categorically reject the baseless fabrications of individual journalists and reiterate that Russia does not conduct 'malicious' activity in the virtual space," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The embassy also reiterated that Moscow is striving for a professional dialogue with Washington on international information security issues, recalling a comprehensive program of measures to restore Russian-US cooperation in the field, proposed by President Vladimir Putin last September.

"Among other things, it proposed to maintain the continuous and effective functioning of the communication channels between competent agencies of our countries. In May 2020, the Embassy advised that the American side can directly contact the Russian National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents," the embassy recalled, noting that no requests for assistance from the US side have been received so far.

The ransomware attack last week prompted the US pipeline giant to temporarily halt all pipeline operations and take some systems offline to contain the threat from a cyberattack. The Department of Energy was tasked with leading the Federal investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Attack Moscow Russia Washington Facebook Company Vladimir Putin Same May September Criminals FBI 2020 Media All From

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

27 minutes ago

Bulgaria president dissolves parliament, sets July ..

6 minutes ago

Joshua set to fight Fury in Saudi Arabia in August ..

6 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese mainland's population grew to 1.412 billio ..

6 minutes ago

GB Govt issues guidelines for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.