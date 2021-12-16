UrduPoint.com

Russia Rejects Ruling That It Ordered Berlin Killing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:59 PM

Russia rejects ruling that it ordered Berlin killing

Russia on Thursday "categorically" rejected a German court's ruling that it ordered the 2019 assassination of a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia on Thursday "categorically" rejected a German court's ruling that it ordered the 2019 assassination of a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park.

The verdict resulted in Germany expelling two Russian diplomats and triggered a wave of protest from Russian officials.

But President Vladimir Putin's spokesman on Thursday expressed hope that the spat would not affect the Kremlin's ties with the new German leader Olaf Scholz.

A Berlin court on Wednesday sentenced Russian suspect Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, to life in jail after finding him guilty of gunning down 40-year-old Georgian national Tornike Kavtarashvili.

The judge in the case said Russian authorities had ordered Krasikov to assassinate the victim as retaliation for being a Kremlin opponent.

"We categorically disagree with this conclusion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We believe that this should in no way affect the prospects for establishing a dialogue between President Putin and the new Chancellor of Germany." The incident threatens to strain Russia's relations with Germany's new government, which has vowed a tougher stance towards Moscow.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia's foreign ministry said Moscow was "deeply disappointed" with Germany's decision to expel two Russian diplomats and vowed to retaliate.

"In Berlin, there should be no doubt that the Russian side will take retaliatory measures," the ministry said in a statement without providing further details.

Germany had already thrown out two Russian diplomats shortly after the murder in protest at Moscow's perceived lack of cooperation with the probe.

Russia denied any connection to the killing and responded with a tit-for-tat move.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Moscow Russia Jail German Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin 2019 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives Jordanian Consul-Genera ..

Secretary-General Receives Jordanian Consul-General and Permanent Representative ..

7 minutes ago
 Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tas ..

Philippine Food Festival presents contemporary tastes of Filipino dishes at the ..

11 minutes ago
 Some grids faced tripping due to dense fog in Punj ..

Some grids faced tripping due to dense fog in Punjab: Hammad Azhar

1 minute ago
 Putin, Pope Francis Have No Plans to Hold Telephon ..

Putin, Pope Francis Have No Plans to Hold Telephone Conversation on Thursday - K ..

1 minute ago
 English Channel Migrants Held in Poor Conditions a ..

English Channel Migrants Held in Poor Conditions at UK Detention Centers - Repor ..

1 minute ago
 I'ntl moot on nanomaterial modeling, simulation co ..

I'ntl moot on nanomaterial modeling, simulation concludes at AIOU

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.