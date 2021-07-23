(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russia believes the position of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina remains vacant after a resolution affirming the appointment of German diplomat Christian Schmidt for the role was rejected by the UN Security Council, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said after the vote.

"We've warned that any attempts by our colleagues to try to avoid involving the Security Council in this process are not only illegitimate but are dangerous. After the resignation of Valentin Inzko, this post remains vacant. There is no other possible legal interpretation for what happened," Polyanskiy said.

Russia and China submitted a draft resolution that welcomes Schmidt's designation as High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina until July 31, 2022, and calls for the closure of the Office of the High Representative.

Russia has long advocated that Bosnia and Herzegovina does not represent a threat to international peace and security, and the country's authorities should decide on the developments there.

The resolution was not adopted after being supported by only Russia and China. The other 13 members of the Security Council decided to abstain from voting.

On May 27, High Representative Valentin Inzko said he intends to resign from the post effective August 1. Following the announcement, the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) Steering Board, of which Russia is a member, decided to appoint Schmidt to become the next High Representative.

Russia disagreed with the decision and requested a UN Security Council meeting which was held on June 29. At the meeting, the United States and European member states welcomed Schmidt's appointment, but Moscow rejected it, stating the selection of the new High Representative requires consensus within the PIC Steering board and approval by the UN Security Council.

After the Thursday vote on the Chinese-Russian resolution, Western countries, including the United States, welcomed the appointment of Schmidt, arguing that the PIC Steering Board's decisions do not require unanimous support from its members.