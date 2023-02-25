MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Switzerland has lost its neutral status and cannot serve as a platform for Russia-Ukraine negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said that Switzerland was ready to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and provide its own platform for negotiations.

"We note that Switzerland, by joining the illegal unilateral anti-Russia sanctions, imposed by the West, in our understanding, is no longer a neutral state and cannot perform a mediating role in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including the provision of its own platform," Zakharova said.