Russia Rejects Turkey's Claims Of Attacks On Syrian Civilians - Zakharova
Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:21 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russia rejects Turkey's allegations of alleged Russian attacks on civilians in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.
"We do not accept these claims," Zakharova said at a weekly news briefing in Moscow in response to a request to comment on the Turkish side's allegations of Russian military attacking civilians in Syria's Idlib province.