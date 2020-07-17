UrduPoint.com
Russia Rejects UK Claim Of Hacking Vaccine Data - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:24 AM

Russia rejects the United Kingdom's accusations of having a role in cyberattacks on Western organizations involved in coronavirus vaccine research, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia rejects the United Kingdom's accusations of having a role in cyberattacks on Western organizations involved in coronavirus vaccine research, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We find such accusations unacceptable," the spokesman said.

He also rejected as unfounded the UK government's newest claim that Russian-backed hackers had tried to interfere in last year's general election in the UK.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said earlier in the day that Russia was behind a leak of documents on UK-US trade talks. The papers appeared on a social media platform and were used by the Labour party during the election campaign.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of seeking to tamper with electoral processes in Western and other countries. Peskov previously called such claimed "absolutely baseless."

