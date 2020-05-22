Russia Rejects 'Ultimatum' After US Move to Quit Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia will not accept any ultimatums and is determined to engage in dialogue based on equal terms, the Foreign Ministry warned Friday, after the United States said it will exit the Open Skies Treaty.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday that Washington would pull out in six months unless Russia started adhering to the pact, which allows reconnaissance flights over some 34 participating countries. Russia denied breaching its terms.

"It is an ultimatum. We will not talk on such terms. We are open to dialogue but only if it is based on equality and mutual respect. But Washington is not ready for this," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Russia deeply regrets the US intent to quit the landmark 2002 treaty as a serious blow to European security, the ministry added. It cautioned Washington that its "destructive course" could undermine allies' trust in its ability to compromise and stick to its commitments.