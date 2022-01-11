Russia Rejects US Insinuations About Disinformation Regarding Geneva Talks - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russia rejects statements from the United States that Moscow may lie about the course of the discussions in Geneva, such an approach shows degradation of the culture of talks, the Russian Embassy in the United States said.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told journalists on Monday the US is getting ready for the possibility of Russia spreading disinformation about commitments that have not been made following strategic stability talks.

"We noted the statement of The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing on January 10 about the preparation of the #USA for a possible spread of disinformation by #Russia regarding the course of Russia-U.S. negotiations in #Geneva. We strongly reject such insinuations. Russian official statements fully correspond to reality. From the very beginning, our country has demonstrated maximum transparency with regard to this dialogue," the embassy said on Facebook.