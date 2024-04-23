Open Menu

Russia Rejects US Journalist Gershkovich's Detention Appeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Russia rejects US journalist Gershkovich's detention appeal

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A Moscow court on Tuesday denied US journalist Evan Gershkovich's appeal against the extension of his pre-trial detention in the espionage case that he and American authorities have rejected as false.

Gershkovich, 32, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, has been in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison for more than a year after he was arrested while on a reporting trip to Russia.

He is the first Western journalist since the Soviet era to be arrested by Moscow on spying charges -- accusations that he, his employer and the US government reject.

"The first court of appeal ruled that the order of 26 March 2024 on the extension of the preventative measure should be left unchanged," judge Alexander Pushkin said in Tuesday's hearing, an AFP journalist reported from the court.

The hearing was a technical appeal against an earlier decision to keep Gershkovich in detention at least until June 30 pending a trial, it did not concern the merits of the case.

The reporter -- who used to work for AFP and The Moscow Times in the Russian capital -- stood in a glass dock in the courtroom, wearing dark trousers, a white t-shirt and a dark shirt.

He smiled and gave a thumbs-up when a reporter asked him how he was doing.

Moscow has not provided any public details of its case against Gershkovich, saying only that he was "caught red-handed" in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg last March.

Russia has said there are discussions behind the scenes on a possible prisoner exchange involving Gershkovich.

Related Topics

Hearing Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Yekaterinburg March June From Government Court

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

2 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

3 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

6 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

7 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

7 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

8 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

20 hours ago

More Stories From World