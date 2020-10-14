UrduPoint.com
Russia Rejects US Offer To Freeze Nuclear Arsenals As Precondition For New START Extension

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Russia Rejects US Offer to Freeze Nuclear Arsenals as Precondition for New START Extension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The US position on the freezing of nuclear arsenals has long been known to Moscow, and it is unacceptable for Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on a statement of US President's special envoy for arms control, Marshall Billingslea.

Earlier in the day, Billingslea said that Washington was ready to immediately extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in exchange for a mutual freeze of nuclear arsenals and believed that it had reached an agreement "in principle" with Moscow on this issues.

"The US position in favor of freezing has long been known to us, it is unacceptable to us. Not because we are against freezing, but because we need to deal with the problems of strategic stability as a whole," Ryabkov said.

