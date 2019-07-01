UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Rejects Use Of Blackmail, Pressure, Trade Wars In Int'l Relations - Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Russia Rejects Use of Blackmail, Pressure, Trade Wars in Int'l Relations - Lavrov

Russia rejects any use of pressure tactics in international relations, including sanctions and trade wars, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russia rejects any use of pressure tactics in international relations, including sanctions and trade wars, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"Attempts to change unsuitable governments for their independent policies are unacceptable, attempts to organize and support unconstitutional coups are unacceptable. This practice is decisively denounced by the vast majority of states in many resolutions by the United Nations General Assembly. And, of course, we reject any form of blackmail and pressure in international relations, including one-sided sanctions and trade wars," Lavrov said at the opening of the International Forum "Development Of Parliamentarism" event.

The forum, organized by the Russian State Duma, started on July 1 and will end on July 3. It gathered approximately 800 members of various parliaments, experts and statesmen.

The foreign minister added that Russia was interested in seeing more predictability in international affairs and promoting an agenda of creating a peaceful, safe future for the world's population. The minister called on politicians "not to sacrifice their citizens' collective interests for fleeting dubious political dividends."

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Russia July Event

Recent Stories

Over 1.4Mln Refugees to Require Resettlement by 20 ..

53 seconds ago

England star Bronze revels in return 'home' for Wo ..

55 seconds ago

Sindh Govt. imposes ban on swimming on river branc ..

57 seconds ago

PPS hails Sindh High Court directives to uplift Me ..

59 seconds ago

UN Secretary-General, Mohammed Al Gergawi discuss ..

16 minutes ago

Jamshoro Power Company's Chief Financial Officer s ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.