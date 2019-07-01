(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russia rejects any use of pressure tactics in international relations, including sanctions and trade wars, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"Attempts to change unsuitable governments for their independent policies are unacceptable, attempts to organize and support unconstitutional coups are unacceptable. This practice is decisively denounced by the vast majority of states in many resolutions by the United Nations General Assembly. And, of course, we reject any form of blackmail and pressure in international relations, including one-sided sanctions and trade wars," Lavrov said at the opening of the International Forum "Development Of Parliamentarism" event.

The forum, organized by the Russian State Duma, started on July 1 and will end on July 3. It gathered approximately 800 members of various parliaments, experts and statesmen.

The foreign minister added that Russia was interested in seeing more predictability in international affairs and promoting an agenda of creating a peaceful, safe future for the world's population. The minister called on politicians "not to sacrifice their citizens' collective interests for fleeting dubious political dividends."