Russia Released 1st Batch of Carnivac-Cov COVID-19 Vaccine for Animals - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russia's Federal Center for Animal Health, which is subordinate to veterinary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, released the first batch of Russia's Carnivac-Cov vaccine against COVID-19 for animals in the amount of 17,000 doses, an adviser to Rosselkhoznadzor chief announced on Friday.

Russia registered Carnivac-Cov, the world's first coronavirus vaccine for animals, late last month.

"The Federal Center for Animal Health, which is subordinate to Rosselkhoznadzor, produced the first batch of the Carnivac-Cov vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus infection in animals in the amount of 17,000 doses," Yulia Melano told reporters.

According to the official, the vaccine doses have already been booked and will be soon distributed to Russia's cities and regions.