Russia Released US Citizen Dudley - Foreign Ministry Source

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) US citizen Taylor Dudley was released from custody on January 12, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson confirmed to Sputnik that he helped negotiate the release of US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley from Russian custody, who was detained by the Russian border patrol police in April 2022 after crossing from Poland into Kaliningrad, Russia's western region.

"Thus, this story, which has a humanitarian dimension, ended satisfactorily ” as they say, took place in 'normal mode,' the source said.

After all the necessary administrative procedures for the expulsion were completed, Dudley was taken to the Bagrationovsk checkpoint in the Kaliningrad region on January 12, where he crossed the border, the source added.

The source explained that after Dudley's arrest in April 2022 the Russian foreign ministry notified the US Embassy in Moscow about the incident in accordance with the established procedure, which confirmed the identity of the detainee and the presence of a mental illness requiring constant medical supervision.

