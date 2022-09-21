UrduPoint.com

Russia Releases 2 Americans Captured Fighting In Ukraine In Saudi-Brokered Deal - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022

Russia Releases 2 Americans Captured Fighting in Ukraine in Saudi-Brokered Deal - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russia released Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, US citizens who were captured fighting as foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, as part of a prisoner exchange deal brokered by Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, were captured by Russian forces in June while fighting near the city of Kharkiv.

Both men were veterans of the US military from Alabama.

Drueke and Huynh were released as part of a prisoner exchange deal negotiated by Saudi Arabia, the report said, citing a family representative.

Russia released a total of ten foreign prisoners as part of the exchange, the report also said as per the Saudi Foreign Ministry. The freed prisoners include US, UK, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, according to the report.

