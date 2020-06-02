UrduPoint.com
Russia Releases Almost 30 COVID-19 Test Systems Over Just 2 Months - Health Minister

Tue 02nd June 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Almost 30 test systems for detecting COVID-19 have been developed and released in Russia over the past two months, which is an unprecedented speed for tests of this kind, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Over just two months we have released almost 30 products ” from developing a test system to launching industrial manufacturing and providing laboratory analysis to patients. This is an indisputable success of Russia's medical science and industry. We have not seen such a volume and such a speed before," Murashko said at a press conference on new technologies in medicine.

