Russia Releases French Banker From Jail To House Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 05:04 PM

Russia releases French banker from jail to house arrest

A Moscow court on Thursday released French banker Philippe Delpal from jail to house arrest, days before a summit between the Russian and French presidents

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :A Moscow court on Thursday released French banker Philippe Delpal from jail to house arrest, days before a summit between the Russian and French presidents.

A judge in the Moscow City court ruled in favour of an appeal by Delpal, who has been in pre-trial detention since February on charges of fraud in the controversial probe into his employer Baring Vostok.

