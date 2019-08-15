Russia Releases French Banker From Jail To House Arrest
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :A Moscow court on Thursday released French banker Philippe Delpal from jail to house arrest, days before a summit between the Russian and French presidents.
A judge in the Moscow City court ruled in favour of an appeal by Delpal, who has been in pre-trial detention since February on charges of fraud in the controversial probe into his employer Baring Vostok.