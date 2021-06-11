Russia Releases Japanese Vessel, 14 Crew Members Detained Over Illegal Fishing - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Russian has returned the Japanese trawler Eiho Maru and all 14 crew members on board back to the port of Wakkanai, media reported.

The fishing vessel and its crew had been in Russian custody since May 28 when they were apprehended in Russian economic waters in the Sea of Okhotsk in the Far East.

Tokyo demanded the release of its fishermen without delay while Moscow expressed protest over illegal fishing in its exclusive economic zone.

According to the Kyodo news Agency, the trawler was returned on Friday after the payment of a 6 million ruble ($83,000) fine.