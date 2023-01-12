UrduPoint.com

Russia Releases US Navy Veteran After Detaining Him For Nearly 1 Year - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Russia Releases US Navy Veteran After Detaining Him for Nearly 1 Year - Reports

Russia released US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley after he spent nearly a year in detention, CNN reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russia released US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley after he spent nearly a year in detention, CNN reported on Thursday.

Dudley, 35, was detained by the Russian border patrol police in April 2022 after crossing from Poland into Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave region bordering on Poland and Lithuania, the report said.

The release took place following months of negotiations facilitated by former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, the report added.

Related Topics

Police Governor Russia Kaliningrad Poland Lithuania Mexico April Border From

Recent Stories

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

3 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

3 minutes ago
 US Offers $10Mln Reward for Info on 2019 Kenya Att ..

US Offers $10Mln Reward for Info on 2019 Kenya Attack Perpetrators - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Expects to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Ze ..

Erdogan Expects to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy Later This Week - Offi ..

2 minutes ago
 Control Room set up to monitor LG election in Hyde ..

Control Room set up to monitor LG election in Hyderabad

7 minutes ago
 Former England batter Ballance makes winning debut ..

Former England batter Ballance makes winning debut for Zimbabwe

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.