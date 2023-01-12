Russia Releases US Navy Veteran After Detaining Him for Nearly 1 Year - Reports

Russia released US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley after he spent nearly a year in detention, CNN reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russia released US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley after he spent nearly a year in detention, CNN reported on Thursday.

Dudley, 35, was detained by the Russian border patrol police in April 2022 after crossing from Poland into Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave region bordering on Poland and Lithuania, the report said.

The release took place following months of negotiations facilitated by former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, the report added.